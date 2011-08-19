SEOUL, Aug 19 South Korean stocks extended their losses to more than 6 percent late on Friday as major exporters such as Hyundai Motor and Hynix Semiconductor Inc bore the brunt of investor fears about worsening U.S. economic prospects.

By 0540 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had dropped 5.9 percent to 1,750.82 points, after falling more than 6 percent to 1,748.28. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)