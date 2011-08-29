BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
* First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
SEOUL, Aug 29 Seoul shares opened 1.6 percent higher on Monday, led by blue chip shares such as Hyundai Motor following solid gains in U.S. stocks on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.44 percent to 1,804.50 points minutes after the market open. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
* Bank Mutual Corp - board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program to replace a previous plan that expired on February 1, 2017
* Houlihan Lokey announces primary offering of class a common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock and secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders