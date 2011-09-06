SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday as a sovereign debt crisis hammered European stocks and on concerns that U.S. jobs measures aimed at boosting the economy may fail to live up to investors' expectations.

But the Seoul market pared early losses as bargain hunters swooped in to chase autos and steelmakers after stocks tumbled more than 4 percent in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 1.07 percent to close at 1,766.71 points after falling as much as 2.3 percent earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim)