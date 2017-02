SEOUL, Sept 8 Seoul shares rose for a second day on Thursday on easing concerns about Europe's debt problems following a German court ruling that helped clear the way for a eurozone bailout plan, with investors awaiting U.S. President Barack Obama's jobs speech.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.72 percent to 1,846.64 points, adding to a 3.8 percent gain on Wednesday. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)