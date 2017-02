SEOUL Oct 4 Seoul shares tumbled on Tuesday, performing worse than Asian peers, with investors rushing to dump stocks after the South Korean markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 3.59 percent at 1,706.19 points, after plummeting as much as 6.3 percent earlier in the session, trimming losses on strong buying by pension funds. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)