SEOUL, Sept 8 South Korean stock prices turned weaker after early rises of more than 1 percent on Thursday, following the country's central bank warning of softening economic activity.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell to as low as 1,831.79 points from Wednesday's close of 1,833.46 points, after hitting a session high of 1,858.05 points. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)