SEOUL, Sept 14 Seoul shares extended gains to surge above 2,000 points on Friday, triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus action.

Auto shares, which had underperformed the market, led the market's gains, on prospects of improved demand with Hyundai Motor jumping 4.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.5 percent at 1,999.41 points by 0137 GMT after reaching as high as 2,000.93 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)