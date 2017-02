SEOUL, June 11 Seoul shares started strongly on Monday, rising on relief among investors after euro zone finance ministers agreed to a rescue fund to bail out debt-stricken Spanish banks.

Shipbuilders led the early rally. Samsung Heavy Industries soared 4.5 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed 3.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.47 percent at 1,862.66 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)