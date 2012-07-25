UPDATE 1-Funds buy most U.S. 30-year bonds ever at auction -Treasury data

* Funds purchase fewer 10-year notes at auction vs January * Foreigners buy most 10-year Treasuries since June (New throughout, adds details and background) Feb 23 Investment funds bought their largest ever sum of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds at an auction, suggesting renewed appetite for longer-dated debt following a bond market rout in the wake of Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win last November. Fund managers bought $9.238 billion of the $15 billion in