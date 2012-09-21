SEOUL, Sept 21 Seoul shares gained in early trading on Friday, despite pullbacks in U.S. and European bourses as slow manufacturing data from China and the euro zone crisis sustained concerns about global growth prospects.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics traded up 1.4 percent, while Samsung Group's advertising affiliate Cheil Worldwide extended past gains by edging up 0.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,004.48 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)