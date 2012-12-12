SEOUL Dec 12 South Korean shares rose early on
Wednesday, with sentiment boosted by gains in global markets on
expectations that U.S. politicians would resolve their fiscal
stand-off and that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce fresh
stimulus steps.
Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest
shipbuilder was up 2.2 percent, extending Tuesday's 3.9 percent
gain.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.4 percent at 1,972.44 points at 0005 GMT.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by John Mair)