June 11 Seoul shares are seen opening higher on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to a rescue fund for debt-stricken Spanish banks, tempering threats of an immediate European crisis ahead of the Greek elections.

The rescue package of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for Spain's bank is intended to be large enough to banish any doubts about its effectiveness and head off the threat of a bank run.

"This is merely a band-aid solution against the immediate crisis posed by Greece, but it addresses none of Spain's fundamental problems," said Gwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

In China, May data on inflation, industrial output and retail sales all flagged a second straight month of sluggish growth, explaining the surprise prior move to cut interest rate cut on Thursday for the first time in more than 3 years.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.7 percent to close at 1,835.64 points on Friday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,325.66 0.81% 10.670 USD/JPY 79.64 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.632 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,604.89 0.69% 11.040 US CRUDE $85.95 2.20% 1.850 DOW JONES 12554.20 0.75% 93.24 ASIA ADRS 112.54 -0.88% -1.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St ends best week of year > Bonds erase price gains as Spanish bailout eyed > Euro slides as euro zone risks escalate > Oil lower on euro zone woes, fading Fed hopes

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**WOONGJIN COWAY, HI-MART **

Local media reported South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's fourth-largest pension fund, is looking to invest approximately 1 trillion won ($850 million) to buy control of Woongjin Coway Co Ltd and Hi-mart Co Ltd , citing NPS and investment bank sources.

**SK HYNIX INC **

According to a media report, SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, has signed a strategic alliance deal with IBM Corp for the development of next-generation semiconductors and technology licensing.

**POSCO **

Demand in the global steel market is unlikely to recover at least until the end of this year, even after China's interest rate cut, a senior executive at South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday.

**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and its Chinese partner are recalling nearly 100,000 small cars in China because of safety concerns over air bags, China's national product quality watchdog said Friday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)