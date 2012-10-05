SEOUL Oct 5 South Korean shares edged higher on Friday after Samsung Electronics Co estimated record third quarter profits, beating already high expectations.

Shares in Samsung Electronics Co rose 1.46 percent on the news.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.57 percent at 2003.95 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Joseph Radford)