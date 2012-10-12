SEOUL Oct 12 South Korean shares edged up on Friday after Samsung Electronics won an appeal against a ban against sales of its smartphones in the U.S.

Shares in Samsung Electronics were trading 0.3 percent higher, boosting the index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.19 percent at 1936.79 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)