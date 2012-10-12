SEOUL Oct 12 South Korean shares ended nearly flat on Friday after seesawing between gain and loss as welcome news of substantially lower U.S. jobless claims warred with earnings pessimism.

Share performance was mixed, with ten companies reaching the daily permissible rise of 15 percent, while one, Woongjin Holdings dropped by the same amount.

Samsung Electronics closed 0.6 percent lower, after rising in the early session following an overnight decision by a U.S. court to overturn a sales ban on its Galaxy Nexus smartphone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.01 percent at 1,933.26 points at the close. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)