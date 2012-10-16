SEOUL Oct 16 South Korean shares ticked higher on Tuesday, led by chipmakers, after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales and corporate earnings.

Blue chips rallied, with chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gaining 2.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.83 percent at 1,941.54 points, recovering from Monday's one-month low. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ken Wills)