UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 16 South Korean shares ticked higher on Tuesday, led by chipmakers, after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales and corporate earnings.
Blue chips rallied, with chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gaining 2.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.83 percent at 1,941.54 points, recovering from Monday's one-month low. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources