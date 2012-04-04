* High-beta oil, shipyard counters lead decline

* SK Telecom down 3.5 pct after POSCO sells stake

* Carmakers buck trend, set for 3-day rally on U.S. sales

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, April 2 Seoul shares traded lower on Wednesday, tracking a broad decline in global peers after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested the central bank was taking a step back from further stimulus measures, leaving investors searching for other cues.

"Profit-taking was triggered by the news out of the U.S, but from a broader perspective, it just highlights the lack of general momentum in the market, which is searching for clearer, stronger signals" said Tong Yang Securities analyst Lee Jae-man.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.94 percent at 2,029.98 as of 0306 GMT.

The Federal Reserve minutes showed policymakers, while noting signs of slightly stronger growth, remained focused on a still elevated jobless rate. It also suggested the appetite for further quantitative easing has waned significantly in light of the improving U.S. economy.

Declining sectors were led by high-beta stocks such as crude oil refiners and shipbuilders. S-Oil Corp and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd both fell 4 percent.

Volatile brokerages also added weight, with Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd down 4.2 percent and Daewoo Securities Co Ltd off 3.3 percent.

SK Telecom Co Ltd, the country's largest mobile carrier, declined 3.5 percent after POSCO sold 321 billion won ($286.1 million) worth of shares in the company at a discount from Tuesday's close.

Tech-heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd continued to buck the trend however, riding tall first-quarter earnings expectations to extend a string of record highs. Samsung briefly touched an all-time high of 1,351,000 won early on Wednesday before easing to a gain of 0.7 percent.

Samsung Electronics will release its preliminary earnings guidance for January-March on Friday, with some analysts forecasting a profit of up to 5.5 trillion won ($4.9 billion), which would represent a quarterly record.

Auto makers were poised for a three-session winning streak on strong sales in the recovering U.S. car market. Hyundai Motor Co climbed 1.8 percent, while KIA Motors Corp edged up 0.6 percent.

Hyundai and KIA, the country's two biggest carmakers and leading auto exporters to the U.S, saw a 12.7 and 30.2 percent boost, respectively, in March U.S sales compared with a year earlier.

($1 = 1121.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)