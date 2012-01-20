BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
SEOUL Jan 20 Seoul shares soared on Friday to a fresh near six-month closing high, as foreign investors continued their buying spree amidst subsiding global risks.
Gains were led by brokerages, with Mirae Asset Securities soaring 7.61 percent while Woori Investment & Securities rose 6.35 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rallied 1.82 percent to close at 1,949.89 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: