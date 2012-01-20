SEOUL Jan 20 Seoul shares soared on Friday to a fresh near six-month closing high, as foreign investors continued their buying spree amidst subsiding global risks.

Gains were led by brokerages, with Mirae Asset Securities soaring 7.61 percent while Woori Investment & Securities rose 6.35 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rallied 1.82 percent to close at 1,949.89 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)