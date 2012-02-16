SEOUL Feb 16 Seoul shares eased from a six-month high on Thursday as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in nine sessions, with sentiment cautious on euro zone leaders' growing mistrust over Greece's commitment to a rescue deal.

Shipbuilders led declines, with Hyundai Heavy Industries down 4.65 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding tumbled 5.23 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.38 percent to close at 1,997.45 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)