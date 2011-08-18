* Latin bonds rise as investors sell stocks, buy debt

* Mexican 10-year yields fall to all-time low

* Brazil's 10-year bond yields now below 11 pct a year

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 Latin American local-currency debt rose on Thursday as worsening global growth estimates prompted investors world-wide to sell stocks and buy bonds.

World stock markets plunged as U.S. economic data and economic-growth downgrades from Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and other banks raised concerns that the U.S. and European economies are about to contract. The bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 4 percent, one of its four biggest declines this year. For more see: [ID:nN1E77H1GJ] [ID:nL3E7JI1LM]

"It's a world-wide trend, stocks are plunging and people are converting their investments into bonds," said Siobhan Manning, head of Latin American Strategy at RBS Securities in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Brazilian 10-year National Treasury Bonds or NTNs BR10YT=RR rose 1.04 percent to a bid price of 922.04 or 92.2 percent of face value. The yield fell 17 basis points to 11.72 percent, its lowest yield since October.

A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

The yield on Brazilian one-year Treasury Notes BR1YT=RR, or LTNs fell 23 basis points to 11.86

Mexican 10-year Bonos MX10YT=RR, a peso-denominated bond, rose 0.97 percent to 106.31 percent of face value bid. The yield fell 12 basis points to 5.82 percent the lowest Mexican local-market 10-year bond yield ever.

The yield on Mexican 5-year Bonos fell 13 basis points to 5.08 percent.

As world stock markets plunged and Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar, Latin American debt also got a lift from global investors fleeing shrinking developed-world bond returns for richer emerging market yields. For more see: [ID:nL3E7JI1LM] [ID:nN1E77H0YA].

Weak growth in the developed world is likely to prompt central banks in the U.S., Europe and Japan to keep their benchmark rates lower for longer in an effort to keep credit cheap and spur growth, said Edwin Gutierrez, who helps manages $7 billion in emerging market debt at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.

With rates near zero in the U.S., investors can borrow cheaply and invest the money in Latin American debt that pays far more. Brazil's benchmark rate is 12.5 percent. Mexico's is 4.5 percent. Chile's 5.25 percent.

Investors who have sold emerging assets to buy dollars, often hold the cash in the form of U.S. Treasuries, which also pay paltry yields compared to Latin American paper.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR slipped 9 basis points to 2.08 percent on Thursday.

"This is the global grab for rates," Gutierrez said. "The 'lower for longer' story in the United States is leading to guys grabing more exposure in Latin America."

(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Diane Craft)