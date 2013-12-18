By Walter Brandimarte and Alexandra Alper
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Latin
American financial markets gained on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve suggested U.S. interest rates will stay low for longer
than expected, soothing investors who were surprised by the
bank's decision to start winding down its stimulus program.
Stocks and currencies in the region initially slid in a
knee-jerk reaction to the Fed's announcement that it will cut
its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program by an initial $10
billion.
The move, which generally was not expected until next year,
could reduce the supply of dollars that tend to flow into
emerging market economies seeking higher returns.
But markets soon bounced back as investors focused on the
Fed's suggestion that it may keep overnight rates near zero
"well past the time" that the jobless rate falls below 6.5
percent.
The stimulus tapering "was already widely discounted,"
Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray told local radio.
"What was newsworthy and what gave optimism to markets is
that the short-term rates are going to be maintained at levels
near zero, even if unemployment in the United States keeps
decreasing."
The Mexican peso gained 0.62 percent to close at
12.8785 per dollar, reversing losses of 0.7 percent recorded
right after the Fed's announcement.
Mexico's IPC stock index pared earlier gains to close
up 0.77 percent at 42,079.87.
Analysts said Mexico should benefit from improving economic
conditions in its northern neighbor more than other Latin
American economies.
"For Mexico, this should be a positive development as an
improvement in the U.S. market will likely result in an
improvement in Mexico's economic conditions," said Gabriel
Lozano, JP Morgan economist for Mexico.
Mexico's banking regulator Jaime Gonzalez admitted that
interest rates are likely to rise in Mexico as the Fed begins to
withdraw its stimulus, but added that domestic economic strength
would help cushion the blow.
"Markets continue to recognize the fundamentals of the
Mexican economy and that we don't depend exclusively on that
additional liquidity that is in the economy."
While Mexico's growth is expected to notch a paltry 1.3
percent this year, well below the 3.8 percent recorded in 2012,
a host of reforms spearheaded by President Enrique Pena Nieto -
including a long-awaited opening of the energy sector to private
investment - are expected to boost growth going forward.
Most Brazilian markets were already closed when the Fed's
decision was released, but futures contracts for stocks and the
currency, which were still trading on the BM&FBovespa exchange,
also posted gains after an initial slide.
The real closed 0.81 percent weaker at 2.34 per
dollar prior to the Fed's decision. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index future contracts for February rallied 2.1 percent.
On Wednesday, Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega
welcomed the U.S. central bank's announcement.
"It was a good decision because it signaled a gradual
reduction of the Fed's monetary stimulus," he told local
television.
The decision not to commit to additional reductions of $10
billion in the coming months "means less turbulence in currency
markets" and will keep the real from weakening as much as some
had expected, he said.
Brazil's real has weakened over 10 percent so far this
year, more than most Latin American currencies, as investors
worry about a deterioration in the country's economic
fundamentals that could result in a sovereign debt downgrade by
at least one ratings firm next year.