* Chile may hold rate steady on inflation surprise

* Colombia, Chile pesos gain most in world vs dollar

* Mexico peso up as U.S. jobless rate hits near 3-year low

* Brazil real slides, trims weekly gains

By Jeb Blount and Rachel Uranga

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 The Mexican peso rose against the dollar on Friday, as Latin American currencies notched their biggest weekly gains against the greenback after upbeat U.S. job data offset euro zone debt woes.

The Mexican peso firmed 1.78 percent on the week, second after the Columbian peso for the week against the dollar.

"The U.S. economy is not as bad as some people are talking about and Mexico depends a lot more on the United States than on Europe than the rest of Latin America," said Pedro Tuesta, Latin America analyst with 4Cast Inc. in Washington.

Unemployment in the United States fell to a near three-year low of 8.5 percent in December, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday. Mexico gets nearly 80 percent of its export earnings from the United States, helping support the peso's value.

"Everyone has concerns that the European situation will hit the U.S. at some point, but so far they are not seeing it," Tuesta said.

Mexico's peso gained for the first time in three days, extending its place as the world's No. 3 best performer against the dollar this week, adding 0.21 percent to 13.7621 to the dollar.

Chile's peso rallied after higher-than-expected Chilean inflation reduced expectations of an interest rate cut, though the peso retreated before close.

The Chilean peso weakened 0.16 percent to a bid price of 510.80 to the dollar, but finished the week 1.63 percent firmer.

The bank is now seen holding the rate steady at 5.25 percent, helping maintain the attractiveness of the country's debt for foreign investors, many of whom face interest rates near zero in the United States, Europe and Japan.

Before Friday's data, the market had expected the bank would cut the benchmark rate at least a quarter percentage point to 5 percent and possibly more on concern that European debt and banking troubles would cause the world economy to slow.

Now that the peso has firmed beyond 509 to the dollar, it could easily firm further to 507, traders in Santiago said.

Only Colombia's peso , which has gained about 3 percent, performed better this week than Chile's peso. It was the biggest gainer despite ending near flat on Friday.

Colombia's peso recorded its biggest five-day gain in a year as a result of strong dollar inflows, said Julian Cardenas, an investment analyst with ING Pensiones y Cesantia, a Bogota pension fund.

"Although the situation is really worrying in Europe and Colombia has never been protected from that, we believe that foreign direct investment is going to continue being very strong, oil and mining projects will continue," he said.

After trading little changed for much of the day, Brazil's real shed 0.56 percent to 1.8502 to the dollar, trimming weekly gains to 0.28 percent. (Additional reporting by Jack Kimball in Bogota, Moises Avila in Santiago and Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Leslie Adler)