* Brazil real weakest since cenbank started intervention
* Chile peso down as top export copper falls to two-week low
* Mexico peso off 0.9 pct, Brazil real down 0.43 pct
By Caroline Stauffer
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 Latin American
currencies weakened on Thursday as data showing faltering
factory activity in China cast doubt on the Asian giant's
appetite for the region's commodities amid fears the European
crisis is far from over.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index (PMI), an indicator
of China's industrial activity, fell for the fifth straight
month to 48.1 in March, supporting the government's previous
decision to cut its growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5
percent.
In Europe, German and French manufacturing, which this time
last year spearheaded the euro zone's economic recovery,
suffered a sharp decline this March that even the most
pessimistic economists failed to predict, according to PMI data.
.
"We had the PMI from China and then the PMI in Europe - the
combination of those two is effectively hitting Latin America,"
said Eduardo Suarez, Currency Strategist at Scotia Capital.
"The Chinese impact on commodities has transferred into the
region's currencies."
Chile's peso weakened 0.43 percent to 487.2 in the
world's top copper export.
Copper prices fell to a two-week low on expectations
European and particularly Chinese demand for the red metal would
fall. The South American nation produces 30 percent of the
world's copper supply.
Brazil's real also weakened 0.43 percent to bid
1.8248 per dollar as declining industry performance in its top
trading partner, China, temporarily put aside expectations of
more central bank intervention.
The currency was heading towards its weakest close since
Jan. 9, before the central bank waded into the market.
"They are intervening at 1.8 to stop the real's momentum,"
said Suarez. "But I have a hard time, barring a significant
global situation that would impact all of Latin America, seeing
it going above 1.9."
The region's currencies weakened despite signs of recovery
in the United States, the world's largest economy. New U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a four-year low last
week, according to a Thursday government report.
Mexico, which sends 80 percent of its exports to the United
States, saw its currency weaken 0.9 percent, to 12.8242 on risk
aversion from the Chinese and European data.
"The technical signals point to a rise to 12.86, especially
if the peso closes today without showing a clear recuperation,"
said a report from Mexico City consultancy MetAnalisis.
(Editing by W Simon)