By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, May 2 Latin American currencies
weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as signs of Europe's
eroding job market and weak manufacturing sector darkened the
outlook for a global recovery.
Brazil's currency, the real, lost 0.5 percent to
1.917 per dollar, slipping to what could be its weakest close
since July 2009 under the weight of relentless central bank
intervention and the possibility of record-low interest rates.
The Mexican peso weakened 0.4 percent to 12.959,
slipping from a three-week high.
"After a raft of disappointing economic data, the picture in
Europe has certainly darkened today," said Michael Derks, Chief
Strategist at FX Pro in London. "With diminished risk appetite,
the dollar is making headway against all comers."
Unemployment rose to a 15-year high in the euro zone, a key
market for Latin American exports, and factory data confirmed
that a downturn hitting Italy and Spain hard now appears to be
taking root in core members France and Germany.
Europe's weak manufacturing sector contrasted with United
States factory data on Tuesday that reinforced the outlook for a
self-sustaining recovery in the world's largest economy.
The U.S. data bolstered currency strength in Mexico, which
sells about 80 percent of exports to its northern neighbor. The
Mexican peso gained nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, when it was
open for trading while other currency markets in the region were
closed for a holiday.
Mexico's peso has strengthened around 8 percent in 2012 so
far, holding on to much of a rally earlier this year as solid
U.S. economic data bolsters the outlook for Mexican investments.
However, Derks warned that the peso remains vulnerable to a
drop in the value of Mexico's oil exports as crude prices have
slipped from a nearly one-year high in March. Brent crude for
June fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday.
By contrast, Brazil's real has already given up the gains of
a January rally, losing 2.5 percent in the year to date as the
central bank's dollar-buying auctions helped push the currency
to its weakest in 33 months.
The bank said on Wednesday it purchased $7.223 billion on
the spot foreign exchange market in the calendar month to April
27, more than offsetting the $5.803 billion of dollar inflows
over the same time.
Gathering expectations of record-low interest rates in Latin
America's largest economy have also sapped the real's strength.
Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> fell on
Wednesday due to speculation that a change to rules on savings
accounts could make room to cut the country's benchmark interest
rate below a record low of 8.75 percent.
The central bank has already slashed the key rate by 3.5
percentage points since August, reducing the appeal of Brazilian
assets for foreign investors, who have strengthened the local
currency with their portfolio flows in recent years.
The Chilean peso was little changed on Tuesday, edging 0.2
percent stronger on real investment flows.
"There's a strong inflow of dollars at the moment which is
offsetting the market's broader attitude," said Rodrigo Sarria,
a trader at Celfin Capital in Santiago. "But we're guessing the
peso could end up weaker by the end of the day."
(Additional reporting by Moises Avila in Santiago; Editing by
James Dalgleish)