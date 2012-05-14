* Fears about euro zone hit global markets

By Danielle Fonseca

SAO PAULO, May 14 Latin American currencies tumbled o n M onday, with the Brazilian real slumping to a nearly three-year low as fears Greece could exit the euro zone hammered riskier assets and raised concerns the region's central banks could fight back.

Brazil's real briefly crossed the 2-per-dollar threshold for the first time since July 2009, before pulling back amid concerns that the country's central bank could wade into the spot market with dollar sales from its huge reserves.

Global markets swooned with renewed fears that a political impasse in Greece could push the country to be the first nation to pull out of the euro-zone pact, which could have widespread, unforeseen impacts on financial markets.

The uncertainty drove investors into the safety of the U.S. dollar.

"There was a herd effect. Everyone wants to buy, and not be caught short dollars," said Mario Battistel, the manager of the brokerage Fair.

The Brazilian currency sank 1.73 percent to bid at 1.9889 per dollar, pulling back on speculation the central bank could sell dollars and burn those betting on a weaker real.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the real's current weakness should not be considered "worrisome" because it benefits local exporters.

Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said last week that policymakers are monitoring the impact of the currency slide on consumer prices, but he forecast inflation will fall over the next three months.

A source on President Dilma Rousseff's economic team also said last week that the government currently does not anticipate meaningful inflationary pressures from the currency, even if the real weakens to the level of 2 per dollar.

In Mexico, the peso fell 0.99 percent to 13.7070 per dollar, its weakest in 18 weeks, adding to losses of 2.6 percent in the previous week.

Mexico's peso is the most freely traded Latin American currency and investors use it as a proxy for global risk sentiment.

Global bond investors could underpin peso losses if the currency spikes past 14 per dollar. Investors have kept piling into peso-denominated debt even as Europe's troubles have deepened, since Mexico has a much better fiscal position.

"If they don't run to Mexico, where else will they go?" said Sergio Luna, an economist at Banamex.

Mexico's central bank was seen pulling back from an interest rate cut late last month after the drop in the peso threatened to fan inflation through higher import prices.

But analysts doubt Mexico's central bank could step up intervention efforts. Mexico is perhaps the biggest proponent of free markets in Latin America, and its flexible exchange rate has helped the economy adjust through the recent global crisis.

Chile's peso fell 1.08 percent to 492.00 per dollar. (Additonal reporting and Writing By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Dan Grebler)