* Paris backs use of bailout fund to support European banks
* Latam FX supported by expectation of cenbank intervention
* Brazil real 0.3 pct stronger, Mexico peso 0.5 pct higher
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 Latin American currencies
gained o n M onday as yields paid by peripheral European countries
steadied after Friday's sell-off, giving a breather to investors
worried about a possible break-up of the euro zone.
Investors, looking for any sign of fiscal integration in the
euro zone, particularly welcomed comments from French Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici that Paris backed the idea of using
the euro zone's ESM bailout fund to recapitalize struggling
banks in the region.
Expectations that the region's central banks could step up
intervention in the foreign exchange market to curb any sharp
price move also supported Latin American currencies.
"Markets overseas are a little better, and that is driving
the dollar lower" against most currencies, said Flavio Serrano,
chief economist with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo.
The Brazilian real , which had slumped around
1.5 percent o n F riday, traded 0.4 percent stronger at 2.0391 per
dollar.
Serrano said the level of 2.05 reais per dollar became an
informal floor for the currency after the Brazilian central bank
stepped up its market intervention when the real weakened past
that level.
The Mexican peso also gained about half a percentage point
to 14,25 per dollar as investors considered that the currency,
which has lost about 12 percent since a March high, has sold off
excessively.
"We estimate that the Mexican peso is currently
approximately 12 percent cheap to fundamental fair-value against
the U.S. dollar anchor currency," Alberto Ramos, an economist
with Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note to clients.
"However, we reckon that despite fundamental and valuation
attractiveness, the Mexican peso is still vulnerable to further
deterioration of global market sentiment due in part to the
peculiarities of the peso market - deep, deliverable, and open
24 hours/day."
Most Latin American currencies slumped on Friday as
disappointing economic data in the United States, China and
Brazil fueled concerns about the sustainability of the global
economic recovery.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Cacioli in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Dan Grebler)