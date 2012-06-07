(Updates to close, adds quote from Chile)

* Analysts had expected China to hold rates steady this yr

* Mexico peso gains 0.45 pct, Chile peso at 3-week high

* Peru central bank expected to hold key rate

* Brazil markets closed for holiday, reopen Friday

By Caroline Stauffer

LIMA, June 7 Latin American currencies strengthened on Thursday after China cut interest rates, though some curbed gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave little indication of more monetary stimulus by the U.S. central bank.

Mexico's peso was trading 0.45 percent stronger at 13.9826 per dollar after gaining as much as 1.5 percent earlier in the session. Brazil's spot market was closed for a holiday and the real will resume trading on Friday.

Bernanke told a congressional committee the Fed was monitoring "significant risks" to the U.S. recovery but gave no signals of a third round of bond buying to spur growth, curbing investor enthusiasm slightly.

"The cut in China is dominating. I think Bernanke was just a reminder that we have to be a bit cautious," said Alfredo Puig, a trader at Mexico's Vector brokerage.

Many analysts thought China would keep rates on hold this year. The 25-basis-point cut brings the official one-year borrowing rate to 6.31 percent and the one-year deposit rate to 3.25 percent.

Investors hope the move, and potential cuts in the future, will spur growth in the world's second-largest economy, keeping Chinese appetite for metals and other commodities exported by Latin American countries intact.

"We can safely say that more easing will be seen ahead," said a report on China from Brown Brothers Harriman brokerage.

Some had thought other central banks would follow China's move and take action to spur economic growth until Bernanke dampened enthusiasm.

Chile's peso strengthened 1.2 percent to end bidding 500.4 per dollar, its strongest close in three weeks as copper, the country's main export, rose on the prospect of Chinese demand.

"With markets flying the way they were this morning and copper up, the peso could have crossed the 500 pesos per dollar line, but it slowed along with global markets," said one trader in Santiago.

So-called quantitative easing, or the purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds by the Fed, has provided markets with additional funds to invest in assets considered risky, like Latin American currencies, in past years.

Peru's sol closed bidding 0.14 percent stronger at 2.681 per dollar. The country's central bank is expected to keep rates on hold for the 13th straight month after markets close.

Latin America FX prices from Reuters at 1931 GMT: Currencies daily yearly

pct pct

Latest change change

Mexico peso 13.9826 0.45 -0.26

Chile peso 500.4000 1.2 3.79

Colombia peso 1,771.6 0.56 9.55

Peru sol 2.681 0.14 0.51

(Additional reporting by Froilan Romero in Santiago; Editing by Kenneth Barry)