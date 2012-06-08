* Brazil cenbank says global downturn sapping inflation
* Latam currencies fall on global economic concerns
* Chile's peso slumps with copper prices, muted inflation
* Brazil real 0.5 pct lower, Mexico peso drops 0.1 pct
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8 Brazil's interest-rate
futures slid on Friday after the central bank suggested it is
poised to keep cutting the country's base interest rate, while
Latin American currencies weakened on lingering global economic
concerns.
Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013
<0#2DIJ:> dropped 7 basis points to 7.820 percent after the
central bank said in minutes of its latest monetary policy
meeting that a global economic downturn is helping to bring
inflation back to target.
The bank's committee, know as the Copom, repeated its
guidance that more rate cuts should be conducted "sparingly."
Policymakers unanimously cut the benchmark Selic rate for a
seventh consecutive time to a record low of 8.5 percent on May
30.
"This leaves the door open for additional rate cuts," said
Alberto Ramos, a senior economist with Goldman Sachs, adding
that the next cuts should be "moderate," or smaller than 75
basis points, and "somewhat data dependent."
Goldman Sachs expects Brazil will cut the Selic again to 8.0
percent in July.
"An extension of the easing cycle beyond the July meeting is
certainly possible particularly if the external backdrop
continues to deteriorate and the domestic real business cycle
dynamics remain sluggish," Ramos said.
Concerns about the impact of an escalating European debt
crisis on the global economy weighed on Latin American
currencies, however, one day after a surprise interest rate cut
by China triggered a rally in emerging markets in general.
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso weakened
around 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, as investors
cautiously watched developments in the euro zone.
Spain is expected to request European aid for its struggling
banks during the weekend, becoming the fourth and biggest
European country to seek assistance since the euro zone's debt
crisis began.
Chile's peso lost more than 1 percent to a
three-week low of 506.40 per dollar as prices of copper,
the country's main export product, fell to a six-month low in
London.
"Markets are all in the red, with stocks falling, copper
prices tumbling and the dollar strengthening against the euro -
all those factors are negative for the peso," said a trader in
Santiago.
Chile's lower-than-expected inflation reading for May also
contributed to a weaker peso as it eliminated any speculation of
an immediate rate hike by the central bank.
Chile's consumer price index was unchanged in May from the
previous month, the government statistics agency INE said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a median 0.2 percent
increase for the index.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1307 GMT:
Currencies daily % yearly %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0362 -0.48 -8.24
Mexico peso 14.0900 -0.17 -0.86
Argentina peso* 5.9300 -0.17 -20.24
Chile peso 504.8500 -0.88 2.86
Colombia peso 1,777.5500 -0.33 9.05
Peru sol 2.6810 0.15 0.60
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages
(Additional reporting by Froilan Romero in Santiago)