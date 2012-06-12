* Mexico peso gains in line with silver prices

* Brazilian real flat as investors watch cenbank

* Greece elections, Spain bank worries weigh on markets

By Walter Brandimarte

SAO PAULO, June 12 Mexico's peso rebounded on Tuesday after sliding more than 1 percent in the previous session, but other Latin American currencies were little changed as investors remained cautious ahead of key weekend elections in Greece that will determine the nation's future in the euro zone.

The Mexican peso gained 0.7 percent to 14.0055 per dollar, showing some correlation with gains in the price of silver, the country's second largest export product.

The Brazilian real was unchanged at 2.0569 per greenback, however, as investors wondered whether the central bank would intervene more aggressively to curb the weakening of the currency, which closed on Monday near three-year lows.

The real slumped about 1.5 percent on Monday on fears that a rescue package for Spanish banks may not be enough to stop the euro-zone debt crisis from spreading further. The sell-off intensified in the afternoon, even after the central bank intervened in the market with a small auction of currency swaps.

"With market talk of specific European bank related outflows behind weak price action at the start of this week, the Brazilian central bank is likely saving its ammunition, though making sure it remains present in the market in order to stem currency weakness," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, Latin American currency strategist with RBS Securities.

Adding to the gloomy outlook, Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said he expects the global economy to grow slowly and financial remarks to remain volatile for the next two years.

Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1452 GMT:

Currencies daily % yearly %

change change

Latest Brazil real 2.0569 0.00 -9.16

Mexico peso 14.0055 0.67 -0.26

Argentina peso* 5.8700 1.36 -19.42

Chile peso 504.2000 -0.14 2.99

Colombia peso 1,776.5000 0.03 9.11

Peru sol 2.6900 -0.26 0.26

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Reporting by Natalia Cacioli and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)