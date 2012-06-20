* Operation Twist not enough for market
* Brazil rates futures rise on bets on higher fuel prices
* Brazilian real drops 0.26 pct, Mexican peso 0.25 pct
weaker
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Latin American currencies
weakened on Wednesday, with investors disappointed after the
U.S. Federal Reserve extended a monetary stimulus program but
offered nothing more to counter sluggishness in the world's
largest economy.
The Brazilian real weakened 0.26 percent while
the Mexican peso lost 0.25 percent.
Expressing concern about strains in global financial markets
emanating from Europe, the Fed said it would expand its
so-called "Operation Twist" program that lowers borrowing costs
by selling short-term bonds and buying longer-dated
ones.
Part of the liquidity provided by the Fed's easy-money
policies often finds its way into emerging markets, which offer
higher interest rates. But Europe's economic problems and signs
of stalling in the U.S. economy had market players hoping the
Fed would take stronger measures.
"The Fed announcement disappointed a market that expected an
indication of more aggressive monetary stimulus in the
pipeline," said Sebastian Brown, a strategist at Barclays in New
York.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said policymakers were ready and
able to do more should the situation worsen in Europe, but he
offered few specifics.
"They have essentially deferred to Europe on the stimulus,
liquidity issue," said Enrique Alvarez, an analyst at IDEAGlobal
in New York, saying Latin American currencies could appreciate
if Europe increases stimulus measures.
Latin American currencies swung back and forth during the
session, with on-again and off-again bets of monetary stimulus.
At one point, the Mexican peso rose as much as 0.4 percent on
speculation that German chancellor Angela Merkel could be
weighing a bond buying program, traders said.
But Merkel said schemes to buy state debt on the secondary
bond market was a "purely theoretical" question and not being
discussed.
Meanwhile, Brazil's interest-rate futures rose on bets
Brazilian state-led oil giant Petrobras could soon
raise fuel prices to pay for its latest business plan.
Higher gasoline prices could have an impact on Brazil's
inflation, hampering the ability of the central bank to keep
cutting interest rates.
Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013
, the most traded this session, paid a yield of 7.74
percent, compared with Tuesday's adjusted close of 7.71 percent.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2010 GMT:
daily % yearly %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0321 -0.26 -7.96
Mexico peso 13.7240 -0.25 1.79
Argentina peso* 5.9000 0.34 -19.83
Chile peso 495.3000 -0.06 4.85
Peru sol 2.6350 0.04 2.35
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages
(Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Leslie
Adler)