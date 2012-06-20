* Operation Twist not enough for market

* Brazil rates futures rise on bets on higher fuel prices

* Brazilian real drops 0.26 pct, Mexican peso 0.25 pct weaker

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, June 20 Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday, with investors disappointed after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended a monetary stimulus program but offered nothing more to counter sluggishness in the world's largest economy.

The Brazilian real weakened 0.26 percent while the Mexican peso lost 0.25 percent.

Expressing concern about strains in global financial markets emanating from Europe, the Fed said it would expand its so-called "Operation Twist" program that lowers borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds and buying longer-dated ones.

Part of the liquidity provided by the Fed's easy-money policies often finds its way into emerging markets, which offer higher interest rates. But Europe's economic problems and signs of stalling in the U.S. economy had market players hoping the Fed would take stronger measures.

"The Fed announcement disappointed a market that expected an indication of more aggressive monetary stimulus in the pipeline," said Sebastian Brown, a strategist at Barclays in New York.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said policymakers were ready and able to do more should the situation worsen in Europe, but he offered few specifics.

"They have essentially deferred to Europe on the stimulus, liquidity issue," said Enrique Alvarez, an analyst at IDEAGlobal in New York, saying Latin American currencies could appreciate if Europe increases stimulus measures.

Latin American currencies swung back and forth during the session, with on-again and off-again bets of monetary stimulus. At one point, the Mexican peso rose as much as 0.4 percent on speculation that German chancellor Angela Merkel could be weighing a bond buying program, traders said.

But Merkel said schemes to buy state debt on the secondary bond market was a "purely theoretical" question and not being discussed.

Meanwhile, Brazil's interest-rate futures rose on bets Brazilian state-led oil giant Petrobras could soon raise fuel prices to pay for its latest business plan.

Higher gasoline prices could have an impact on Brazil's inflation, hampering the ability of the central bank to keep cutting interest rates.

Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013 , the most traded this session, paid a yield of 7.74 percent, compared with Tuesday's adjusted close of 7.71 percent.

Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2010 GMT:

daily % yearly %

change change

Latest Brazil real 2.0321 -0.26 -7.96

Mexico peso 13.7240 -0.25 1.79

Argentina peso* 5.9000 0.34 -19.83

Chile peso 495.3000 -0.06 4.85

Peru sol 2.6350 0.04 2.35

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages

(Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Leslie Adler)