* Mexico peso at 5-mo high, Chile peso at over 1-yr high
* Brazil intervenes twice as real nears level of 2/dlr
* Mexico peso gains 0.5 pct, Brazilian real flat
By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Latin American currencies hit
new highs on Friday on bets dollars resulting from U.S. stimulus
measures will flood the region, driving asset prices higher but
potentially hurting local industries.
The currency gains, which drove the Mexican peso to an over
five-month high and the Chilean peso to its strongest level in
more than a year, threatened to spur a wave of central bank
interventions that some local government officials have called a
"currency war."
The Mexican peso led gains in the region, rising 0.55
percent to 12.7525 per dollar, as investors consider the Mexican
central bank as the least likely to intervene in currency
markets.
On the opposite side, the Brazilian real was
little changed after the central bank intervened twice in a span
of two hours, selling currency swap contracts that mimic the
purchase of dollars in the futures market.
The currencies of Chile and Colombia rose
0.4 and 0.3 percent, respectively, as analysts saw growing odds
of central bank intervention in those markets as well.
"Policy makers will increasingly look to prevent any further
appreciations through intervention," said Neil Shearing, senior
emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.
Governments from Brazil to Colombia have pledged to protect
their economies against fallout from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
measures. The Fed announced on Thursday plans to buy $40 billion
of mortgage debt per month until the U.S. jobs market improves.
Part of that money is likely to flow into emerging markets
as investors seek higher returns, although analysts believe that
this time the impact of the Fed's measures will be smaller than
when the bank launched its first two stimulus programs in 2008
and 2010.
"Over the next week or so, there will be a boost in prices
from the stimulus measures, but the big picture is we won't see
as big a movement as we saw in the first couple of rounds,"
Shearing said.
BRAZIL STEPS UP FIGHT
Brazil has led the fight against dollar inflows in the
region as Finance Minister Guido Mantega pledged to use an
"arsenal" of measures to stop the real's appreciation.
Since early July, the Brazilian government has managed to
keep the real trading between 2.0 and 2.1 units per dollar -- a
narrow range that it considers beneficial to exporters without
stoking inflation.
That range has only been maintained with aggressive central
bank intervention, however.
On Thursday alone, Brazil's central bank offered to sell up
to 70,000 swap contracts maturing on Nov. 1 and Dec. 3 as the
real neared the level of 2 per dollar. Earlier, it had sold
36,000 swap contracts worth $1.78 billion, but that was not
enough stop the real from appreciating.
"There is no mystery, what is driving the real higher is the
Fed. Let's see for how long this 2-per-dollar floor will hold,"
said Luiz Fernando Genova, a currency trader at Daycoval bank.
Latin American FX prices at 1635 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0152 0.11 -7.28
Mexico peso 12.7268 0.75 9.76
Argentina peso* 6.2900 0.16 -24.80
Chile peso 470.6000 0.45 10.35
Colombia peso 1,789.0000 0.27 8.35
Peru sol 2.5950 0.08 3.93
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages