* Brazil cenbank sells reverse currency swaps to weaken real * Chilean markets closed for holiday, reopening on Thursday By Natalia Cacioli SAO PAULO, Sept 17 The Brazilian real slumped nearly 1 percent on Monday as the central bank intervened to offset possible dollar inflows stemming from last week's announcement of aggressive U.S. stimulus measures. But Latin American currencies still appear poised to appreciate after the decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch a third round of its bond-buying program. The move is expected to push yield-hungry investors into emerging markets, strengthen local currencies and potentially hurt the region's exporters. In Brazil, the government has so far been able to dodge the effects of the Fed's measures by stepping up intervention in the foreign exchange market. The central bank on Mo nday sold reverse currency swaps, derivative contracts that mimic the purchase of dollars in the futures market. "What's important is that the central bank gave a warning sign and markets are observing it," said Italo dos Santos, a currency specialist with Icap brokerage in Sao Paulo. In less than one week, the central bank has sold about $5.7 billion worth of reverse currency swaps. The swaps were sold in four separate auctions, whenever the real strengthened toward the level of 2 per dollar. The latest of them drove the currency 0.94 percent weaker to bid at 2.0296 per dollar. Under the threat of central bank intervention, the real has been trading within the narrow range of 2.0-2.1 units per dollar since early July. In Mexico, the peso weakened 0.22 percent to 12.7675 per dollar as investors took a breather after driving the currency to its strongest level in more than five months on Friday. "Some low-level profit-taking is expected after the recent rally," Actinver analyst Jaime Ascencio wrote in a note, noting the cost of dollars in pesos had hit support at 12.73 per dollar. The Mexican peso has led gains in Latin America, firming more than 3 percent this month. Investors consider Mexico's central bank as the least likely to intervene in currency markets. The bank is committed to a free-floating currency and a stronger peso could also help policymakers fight a recent spike in inflation. Chilean markets are closed for a national holiday and will reopen on Thursday. Latin American FX prices at 2051 GMT: Currencies daily % year-to- change ate % Latest change Brazil real 2.0311 -1.01 -8.01 Mexico peso 12.7675 -0.22 9.41 Argentina peso* 6.2800 0.48 -24.68 Chile peso 470.6000 0.00 10.35 Colombia peso 1,798.5000 -0.28 7.78 Peru sol 2.6020 -0.31 3.65 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages