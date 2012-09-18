* Investors push Spain to seek financial aid
* Brazil central bank holds off currency interventions
By Natalia Cacioli
SAO PAULO, Sept 18 The Mexican peso weakened
slightly on Tuesday as global concern about a possible Spanish
sovereign bailout reduced investors' appetite for emerging
market assets.
The Brazilian real was slightly stronger, however, as the
central bank refrained from intervening in the market after
managing to weaken the currency by around 1 percent on the
previous session.
Mexico's peso, Latin America's most traded currency,
weakened 0.6 percent as investors worried that the European debt
crisis could get worse again if Spain delays a request for
international aid they deem as inevitable.
"What we're seeing is profit taking triggered by concerns
over Spain and Italy," said Juan Carlos Pina, a currency
director at Intercam brokerage in Mexico. He noted the absence
of key economic data left the market more vulnerable to swings
in investor sentiment.
In Brazil, the real gained 0.2 percent to 2.0246 per dollar
as the central bank refrained from intervening in the market for
the first session in three. Still, the currency remained within
the narrow range of 2.0-2.1 per greenback it has been trading in
since early July.
"The central bank interventions left the real decoupled from
overseas markets," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist at BES
Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "As much as investors want to sell
dollars, the central bank has intervened much more than expected
and that has kept the real at weaker levels."
Brazil's central bank has been intervening more aggressively
in the foreign exchange market to offset possible dollar inflows
stemming from the stimulus measures announced by the U.S.
Federal Reserve last week.
In less than one week, it has sold about $5.7 billion worth
of reverse currency swaps in four separate auctions, whenever
the real strengthened toward the level of 2 per dollar. Those
swaps emulate the purchase of dollars in the futures market,
weakening the real as a result.
In a sign that the government could make use of yet other
measures to keep a lid on the real, Finance Minister Guido
Mantega on Tuesday repeated that Brazil will continue to take
measures to offset the impact of the Fed's monetary stimulus.
In Chile, financial markets were closed for a national
holiday and will reopen on Thursday.
Latin American FX prices at 1711 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0246 0.25 -7.71
Mexico peso 12.8425 -0.58 8.78
Argentina peso* 6.2900 0.16 -24.80
Chile peso 470.6000 0.45 10.35
Colombia peso 1,795.1000 0.19 7.98
Peru sol 2.6010 0.04 3.69
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages