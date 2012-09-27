* Brazil central bank cuts 2013 inflation view only
marginally
* Latam currencies gain on Spain austerity measures
* Mexican peso gains 0.5 pct, Brazil real up 0.1 pct
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 Brazil's interest-rate
futures mostly rose on Thursday, indicating fewer bets on
additional monetary easing, after the central bank increased its
2012 inflation forecast while keeping its 2013 view practically
unchanged.
Meanwhile, Latin American currencies gained slightly on
signs that Spain was preparing for a bailout request, a decision
investors regard as crucial to stop the spreading of the euro
zone debt crisis.
Short-dated interest-rate contracts edged up in
Brazil after the central bank revised its 2012 inflation
expectation to 5.2 percent from 4.7 percent, while cutting only
marginally its 2013 view, to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent.
Many investors expected the bank's 2013 inflation forecast
to fall further, making room for lower interest rates, after
President Dilma Rousseff unveiled sharp cuts in electricity
prices earlier this month.
Despite the disappointment with the inflation forecast, the
interest-rate curve showed investors remained unsure about the
end of Brazil's monetary easing cycle. About half of them still
bet the Selic will be cut by 25 basis points from its current
level of 7.50 percent, an all-time low.
"Markets expected the central bank to cut its 2013 inflation
forecast a little more," said Luis Otavio de Souza Leal, chief
economist at ABC Brasil bank. "But I believe the central bank
will try to keep the Selic at the current 7.5 percent level for
as long as possible."
SPAIN HOPES
The Mexican peso and the Brazilian real
gained slightly as Spain unveiled a tough 2013 budget based
mostly on spending cuts which many see as an effort to reach the
likely conditions of an international bailout.
"Market sentiment improved overseas, reducing dollar gains,"
said Jaime Ferreira, head of foreign exchange at Intercam
brokerage in Sao Paulo.
The Mexican peso rose 0.4 percent while the real gained a
more modest 0.1 percent, with its volatility still constrained
by threats of government intervention in the foreign exchange
market.
Latin American FX prices at 1845 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0319 0.12 -8.04
Mexico peso 12.8100 0.47 9.05
Argentina peso* 6.2800 0.16 -24.68
Chile peso 471.0000 -0.11 10.25
Colombia peso 1,798.5000 -0.07 7.78
Peru sol 2.5960 -0.08 3.89
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages