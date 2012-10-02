* Brazil industry grows less than expected in August
* Latam currencies flat on Spain bailout uncertainty
By Danielle Fonseca
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 2 Brazil's interest-rate
futures dropped on Tuesday after data showed industrial output
grew less than expected in August, adding to bets of additional
monetary easing next week.
Meanwhile, Latin American currencies were little changed as
investors awaited news on an expected international bailout for
Spain, a step investors consider crucial to contain the
spreading of the euro-zone debt crisis.
Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013
, the most traded at the BM&FBovespa exchange, fell 2
basis points to 7.223 percent after data showed industrial
output grew 1.5 percent in August, the fastest pace in 15 months
but less than the 2 percent forecast by economists.
"Industrial production came in below market expectations and
that added to bets of another interest rate cut of 0.25
percentage point," said Decio Pereira Filho, a trader with
Socopa brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's central bank holds a monetary policy meeting next
week and the domestic yield curve shows a slight majority of
investors are betting the base Selic rate will be cut again from
its current all-time low of 7.5 percent.
However, many investors still bet the Selic will remain at
its current level, which could make it easier for the central
bank to delay a possible hike in the rate next year, when the
economy is expected to pick up.
CURRENCIES FLAT
Most Latin American currencies were little changed, however,
as bets on an imminent Spanish bailout were pared back after
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was quoted as saying the government
would not seek financial help this weekend.
European officials told Reuters late on Monday that Spain
was ready as early as next weekend to ask for international
support, but Germany had signaled it should hold off.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso
were flat at 2.025 and 12.845 per dollar, respectively. The
Chilean peso was little changed at 473.00 per
greenback.
"(Mexico's) currency is in the air and I believe it is going
to be subject to speculation until the weekend due to
uncertainty about a bailout request," said Jose Curiel, a trader
with Intercam brokerage in Mexico City.
Latin American FX prices at 1650 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0250 0.02 -7.73
Mexico peso 12.8453 -0.04 8.75
Argentina peso* 6.2400 0.32 -24.20
Chile peso 473.0000 -0.08 9.79
Colombia peso 1,798.7000 0.08 7.77
Peru sol 2.5980 -0.08 3.81
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages