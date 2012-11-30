RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 30 Brazil's currency and
interest rate futures slid early on Friday after data showed the
country's economy grew only half that expected by economists in
the third quarter, suggesting the government may resort to a
weaker currency and low interest rates to prop up economic
activity.
The Brazilian real fell about half a percentage
point to 2.1064 per dollar after the government statistics
agency IBGE said gross domestic product expanded 0.6 percent in
the third quarter from the second quarter.
Economists expected the economy to grow 1.2 percent in that
comparison.
Interest-rate futures also dropped sharply at the
BM&FBovespa exchange. The contract maturing in January 2014
, one of the most traded, fell 5 basis points to 7,26
percent.