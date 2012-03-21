* U.S. data disappoints, hurts export-dependent Mexican peso
* Investors see Brazil cenbank defending real at 1.8
* Mexico peso off 0.39 pct, Brazil real ends near flat
By Luciana Lopez and Caroline Stauffer
NEW YORK/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 The Mexican
and Chilean pesos weakened after disappointing U.S. housing data
on Wednesday, while expectations of more intervention curbed
enthusiasm for Brazil's real.
U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in February and the
supply of properties on the market rose, causing investors to
opt for low-risk assets like U.S. Treasuries rather than
higher-yielding emerging market currencies.
While U.S. employment figures have shown improvement and
pointed to recovery in the world's largest economy, analysts
point to persistent patches of weakness, such as the ongoing
fallout from the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis.
"The data gives little indication that we have hit the
bottom of this mortgage problem," said Enrique Alvarez, head of
analysis at IDEAGlobal in New York.
Mexico's economy is particularly tied to its northern
neighbor, as it sends around 80 percent of its exports across
the border. The Mexican peso dipped 0.39 percent
to 12.7041 per dollar.
Chile's peso ended 0.19 percent weaker, bidding at
485.10 per dollar, its weakest close in a week.
Although Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday,
discouraging U.S. data can in the longer term help emerging
market assets by supporting bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve
may yet move to inject a third round of liquidity into the
market.
So-called quantitative easing has brought a flood of cash
into Latin America's high-yielding assets in recent years.
The European Central bank has also injected more than 1
trillion euros into the market through two three-year lending
operations in recent months.
"I expect a good portion of that money to end up in Latin
America," said Alberto Bernal, head of fixed income research for
Bulltick Capital Markets.
"Those resources will continue to generate some important
appreciation for the currencies," Bernal said.
REAL SEEN UNDERPERFORMING
Brazil's real ended just 0.09 percent weaker than its
Tuesday close, bidding 1.819 per dollar, but the currency's
appeal has declined since the government started intervening in
the spot market last month to contain its advance.
A stronger currency makes the country's exports more
expensive and therefore less competitive, spurring the
government and central bank to act. The real has lost more than
5 percent this month since authorities hardened their stance.
"The real is massively underperforming its peers," said
strategist Diego Donadio of BNP Paribas in Sao Paulo.
He recommends selling Brazil's currency in favor of the
Colombian or Mexican pesos as the central bank is no longer
likely to tolerate a real stronger than 1.8 per dollar.
Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday it had purchased
$1.214 billion on the spot foreign exchange market between March
1 and March 16.
(Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce in Mexico City; Editing
by Dan Grebler)