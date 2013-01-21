* Mexico peso pressured by threat of central bank rate cut * Brazil real flat as U.S. holiday curbs trading volume By Jean Arce and Walter Brandimarte MEXICO CITY/RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 21 The Mexican peso weakened for a second straight session on Monday as investors speculated about a possible interest rate cut by the central bank, while a U.S. holiday reduced volumes and volatility in most Latin American foreign exchange markets. Mexico's peso declined 0.2 percent to 2.690 per dollar. The peso lost 0.6 percent on Friday after a central bank warning that interest rates could be lowered if inflation continues to cool and the economy loses steam. The peso "has been pressured a bit since the Bank of Mexico said it could lower interest rates, if conditions permit," said Leonardo Flores, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. Mexico's peso had hit a 10-month high last week before the central bank raised the possibility of an interest rate cut. By the week ending Jan. 15, bets on further gains in the Mexican currency on the Chicago exchange rose to a record high, with net-long contracts worth nearly 76 billion pesos ($6 billion). That position may have dipped after the peso's losses on Friday, and further losses could push some of those speculators to stop-loss levels that could quickly push the peso much weaker. Meanwhile, other Latin American currencies were little changed as U.S. financial markets were closed for a U.S. public holiday, drastically reducing trading volumes. The Brazilian real barely moved and closed at 2.0418 per dollar, within a narrow range of 2.0-2.05 per dollar that has been favored by policymakers because it supports exporters without adding to inflation. "Given still low growth, there is no incentive to revalue (the real), and given inflation fears, no incentive to weaken it either, at least in the near future," Marcos Buscaglia, chief Latin America economist for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said during an interview with the Reuters Global Markets Forum. Latin American FX prices at 1900 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0418 0.05 -0.04 Mexico peso 12.6900 -0.24 1.37 Chile peso 472.2000 -0.15 1.38 Colombia peso market n/a n/a closed Peru sol 2.5520 -0.04 -0.04 Argentina peso 4.9550 -0.05 -0.86 Argentina peso 7.4200 0.81 -8.63