* Strong U.S. quarterly earnings drive up risk appetite * Colombia peso ends flat after finance minister comments * Brazil real gains 0.5 pct, Mexican peso 0.6 pct higher By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 4 The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. corporate earnings encouraged investors to buy higher-risk assets such as stocks and emerging market currencies. The Mexican peso gained 0.5 percent, recovering part of Monday's selloff, as key U.S. stock indexes rallied around 1 percent. The optimism was based on data showing that, with results in for more than half of the S&P 500 companies, 69 percent of them had beaten profit expectations. The numbers are particularly encouraging for Mexico, whose economy deeply relies on the performance of its northern neighbor. In Brazil, the real ended 0.5 percent stronger at 1.9845 per dollar. Analysts say the Brazilian currency is likely to remain around the 2-per-dollar mark at least in the short term, as the Finance Ministry and the central bank appear to disagree on the ideal level for the exchange rate. While the Finance Ministry appears to favor a weaker real in order to boost exports, the central bank seems to prefer a stronger currency to help anchor inflation expectations, analysts say. "For the Finance Ministry to win the currency war, a real at 2 per dollar won't be enough. But for the central bank to control inflation expectations, a real at 2 per dollar won't do either," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist at Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "That behind-the-curtains dispute between the Finance Ministry and the central bank remains on investors' radar and has been bringing a certain stability to the exchange rate," he added. Other Latin American currencies have been more aggressive in curbing currency gains to protect their domestic industry. The Colombian peso ended little changed after Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said the government would use every tool in its arsenal to weaken the currency, including buying dollars on the spot market to prepay external debt. In Peru, the sol also ended unchanged after the central bank bought $180 million in its foreign exchange market, offsetting the increase in global appetite for risk. Latin American FX prices at 2130 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9845 0.50 2.82 Mexico peso 12.6350 0.58 1.81 Chile peso 472.8000 0.02 1.25 Colombia peso 1786.9800 0.05 -1.17 Peru sol 2.5770 0.00 -1.01 Argentina peso 4.9825 0.00 -1.40 Argentina peso 7.5600 2.12 -10.32