* Investors expected clear sign of interest rate hike soon * Mexico peso gains 0.2 pct, Brazil real 0.1 pct lower By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 Brazil's interest-rate futures dropped on Thursday after the central bank said it will be cautious about its next policy steps because of lingering economic uncertainties, disappointing investors who expected a clear sign of an imminent monetary tightening. Meanwhile, most Latin American currencies were flat to stronger as investors awaited the opening of stock markets in the United States for clear direction. U.S. stocks index futures pointed for a higher open on Wall Street. Brazil's interest-rate contract maturing in Jan. 2014 , one of the most traded, dropped 13 basis points to 7.83 percent. Longer-date contracts fell less, causing the yield curve to steepen, on bets that the central bank would have to raise rates more sharply in the future to deal with inflation. In minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, the central bank said it will be very cautious about its next monetary policy steps as uncertain factors could lift already high inflation. "As the central bank didn't bring any forceful sign that interest rates will go up in April, markets are adjusting to the possibility that they might rise a little later," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. In currencies, the Brazilian real was little changed at 1.9708 per dollar, one day after weakening nearly 0.4 percent as global investors flew to the perceived safety of the dollar. The Mexican peso gained for a sixth consecutive day, however, as investors continued to flock into local-denominated assets on hopes that deep structural reforms will boost Mexico's economic prospects. Latin American FX prices at 1240 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9708 -0.07 3.51 Mexico peso 12.4185 0.22 3.59 Chile peso 470.9000 0.02 1.66 Peru sol 2.5940 0.00 -1.66 Argentina peso 5.0775 0.00 -3.25 Argentina peso 7.9000 -0.76 -14.18