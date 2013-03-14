* Investors expected clear sign of interest rate hike soon
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 Brazil's interest rate
futures dropped on Thursday after the central bank said it will
be cautious about its next policy steps because of lingering
economic uncertainties, disappointing investors who expected a
clear sign of an imminent monetary tightening.
Meanwhile, most Latin American currencies were little
changed, with the Mexican peso dipping after a string of five
consecutive winning sessions.
Brazil's interest-rate contract maturing in Jan. 2014
, one of the most traded, dropped 13 basis points to
7.83 percent. Longer-date contracts fell less, causing the yield
curve to steepen, on bets that the central bank would have to
raise rates more sharply in the future to deal with inflation.
In minutes, released on Thursday, of its latest monetary
policy meeting, the central bank said it will be very cautious
about its next monetary policy steps as uncertain factors could
lift already high inflation.
"As the central bank didn't bring any forceful sign that
interest rates will go up in April, markets are adjusting to the
possibility that they might rise a little later," said Silvio
Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao
Paulo.
Despite the fall in interest rate contracts, a slight
majority of investors still bet Brazil will lift its benchmark
Selic interest rate from an all-time low of 7.25 percent next
month, according to calculations based on the domestic yield
curve.
In currencies, the Mexican peso dipped 0.1 percent
after a string of five consecutive winning sessions which some
investors feared could have taken the exchange rate too far.
The Brazilian real gained 0.2 percent as a
recent sell-off attracted exporters seeking a more favorable
exchange rate for their dollars.
The real will likely post only modest variations, however,
as investors scrutinizing the central bank's minutes found more
evidence that policymakers want the exchange rate to remain
where it is.
In the document, the central bank board noted that a "recent
moderation in certain asset prices" will contribute to ease
inflation pressures, as long as they remain at their current
levels.
Investors immediately understood that the real's exchange
rate, which has strengthened more than 8 percent since the end
of November, was one of the assets the central bank was
referring to.
"The minutes suggested the central bank is comfortable with
the current exchange rate," said Luiz Fernando Genova, a trader
with Daycoval bank in Sao Paulo. "So the real will likely remain
between 1.95 to 2.0 per dollar."
