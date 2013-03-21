* EU gives Cyprus ultimatum to raise money or face bankruptcy * Brazil real crosses 2/dlr mark for 1st time since Jan 30 * Mexico says any FX intervention would be rules-based * Brazil real drops 0.6 pct, Mexico peso 0.5 pct lower By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso slid on Thursday as fears of a financial meltdown in Cyprus, combined with signs of economic weakness in Europe, drove investors to the safety of the dollar. The Brazilian real dropped 0.6 percent, crossing the 2-per-dollar mark that many analysts considered a boundary of an informal trading band imposed by policymakers. It was the first time since Jan. 30 that the real traded weaker than 2 per dollar, leaving investors on guard for a possible central bank intervention in the currency market. "We have to see if the central bank will act now that the real has weakened past 2 per dollar," said Jaime Ferreira, a currency trader with Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. "I believe it is too early for an intervention but, if this lasts till Friday, the central bank may very well do something." Analysts believe the Brazilian central bank wants the real to remain within 1.95-2.0 per dollar, slightly stronger than it was at the end of 2012, to help lower the price of imported goods and anchor inflation expectations. The Mexican peso lost 0.5 percent as investors feared an escalation of the euro zone crisis if Cyprus' banking system is allowed to collapse in the next few days. On Friday, the European Union gave the island an ultimatum to raise the billions of euros it needs to secure an international bailout before the European Central Bank cuts off liquidity to Cypriot banks. "People are worried about Cyprus. Either it accepts the EU conditions or it goes bankrupt," said Reginaldo Galhardo, a currency manager with Treviso brokerage. Investor concerns were also fueled by purchasing managers' data showing French businesses had their worst performance in four years in March, likely pushing the euro zone's second-largest economy into recession, while Germany also seemed to be running out of steam. The Mexican currency had hit its strongest level in more than 1-1/2 years on Wednesday, leaving some investors wondering whether the government was growing uncomfortable with the strength of the peso. But on Thursday Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said Mexico will continue with its flexible exchange rate and that any intervention in the currency market would be based on rules. Latin American FX prices at 1850 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0010 -0.60 1.95 Mexico peso 12.4083 -0.50 3.67 Chile peso 472.6000 0.06 1.29 Colombia peso 1819.8200 -0.09 -2.96 Peru sol 2.5910 0.00 -1.54 Argentina peso 5.0975 0.00 -3.63 Argentina peso 8.4000 4.17 -19.29