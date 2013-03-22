* Investors encouraged by signs Cyprus will secure financial help * Brazil real weakens on outflows, cenbank ready to act * Mexico peso gains 0.5 pct, Brazil real drops 0.2 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 The Mexican peso rose on Friday on signs that Cyprus was close to securing an EU bailout, but the Brazilian real weakened with traders citing continued dollar outflows from the country. Reports that Cyprus was just hours away from a deal to prevent a collapse of its banking system encouraged investors to pour money into higher-yielding emerging market stocks and currencies. Mexico's peso, the most liquid Latin American currency, gained 0.5 percent to 12.3800 per dollar, nearing levels it last hit over 1-1/2 years ago. Despite the increased appetite for risk, the Brazilian real weakened 0.2 percent to 2.0138 per dollar in its third consecutive session of losses as greenbacks flowed out of the country. Outflows from Brazil totaled $726 million in the first 20 days of March and more than $3.2 billion since the beginning of the year, according to central bank data. "Dollars have been in short supply since December," said Reginaldo Siaca, a manager at Advanced brokerage in Sao Paulo. He forecast the central bank may soon intervene in the market if the exchange rate continues to depreciate towards 2.03 reais per dollar. Reinforcing expectations of government action, Brazil's central bank president Alexandre Tombini said in an event in Sao Paulo that the bank stands ready to intervene to ensure the currency market works properly. In Argentina, peso trading on the black market shriveled on Friday after government officials reportedly pressured players to freeze operations before the Easter holidays begin late next week, traders in Buenos Aires said. The Argentine peso closed at 8.42/8.48 per dollar on Friday , according to Reuters, easing back after the ask price surged to 8.75 per dollar on Wednesday amid uncertainty over the government's currency policy. On the official interbank market, the peso was trading at 5.11/5.1125 per dollar. This represents a 66 percent gap, or spread, versus the black market. Latin American FX prices at 1850 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0138 -0.21 1.30 Mexico peso 12.3800 0.48 3.91 Chile peso 472.7000 -0.02 1.27 Colombia peso 1829.1000 -0.51 -3.45 Peru sol 2.5900 0.04 -1.51 Argentina peso 5.1100 -0.20 -3.86 Argentina peso 8.4200 0.36 -19.48