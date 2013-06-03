RIO DE JANEIRO, June 3 Latin American currencies
edged higher on Monday after data showed a reading of the U.S.
manufacturing sector contracted to a near four-year low, causing
investors to trim bets on a possible withdrawal of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus measures.
Latin American currencies have posted losses over the past
two weeks on lingering concerns that the U.S. central bank may
soon cut back on a bond-buying program that has provided a
steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging
markets.
Bets that the Fed was ready to pull the plug on its stimulus
measures have grown amid signs of recovery, but Monday's
manufacturing data suggested the world's largest economy might
be encountering a soft patch.
* The Brazilian real gained 0.3 percent after
slumping to a four-year low on Friday, also supported by
expectations that the country's central bank would step into the
market to prevent a further slide in the currency.
Signaling it is ready to act, Brazil's central
bank conducted a survey after markets closed on Friday to gauge
investor demand for traditional currency swaps, its tool of
choice to prop up the real.
* The Mexican peso firmed 0.5 percent after briefly
erasing all of 2013 gains on Friday. It still holds gains of 0.7
percent so far this year, but analysts warned it could slide
further if convictions mount that the Fed is about to shut down
its monetary stimulus measures.
* The Chilean peso weakened 0.2 percent, however,
after minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy
meeting showed policymakers considered cutting interest rates in
May. The document increased bets on a possible monetary policy
easing which could reduce the appeal of the Chilean currency.
Latin American FX prices at 1710 GMT:
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 2.1343 0.32 -4.42
Mexico peso 12.7777 0.41 0.68
Chile peso 501.5000 -0.18 -4.55
Colombia peso holiday N/A N/A
Peru sol 2.7170 0.66 -6.11
Argentina peso 5.2875 -0.05 -7.09
Argentina peso 8.6200 2.09 -21.35