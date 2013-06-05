RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Latin American currencies
dropped on Wednesday on growing fears that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may cut back on its stimulus measures even with the U.S
economy not fully recovered.
Those concerns mounted as data showed hiring by U.S. firms
was sluggish in May, while a separate report from the Federal
Reserve characterized the pace of economic expansion as "modest
to moderate" since mid-April.
The Fed's bond-buying program has provided a steady source
of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets and
analysts fear its withdrawal would weaken investors' appetite
for risk assets.
* Mexico's peso lost over 1 percent as the weak U.S.
jobs data also hit prospects for the Mexican economy, which is
highly dependent on demand from its northern neighbor.
* The Mexican currency, which has weakened about 7 percent
in the past three weeks to around 12.70 per dollar, is seen
reversing only part of those losses to 12.25 per dollar in 12
months, according to a Reuters poll.
* The Chilean peso lost about 0.5 percent as
weaker-than-expected local economic data increased bets the
central bank may soon cut interest rates, potentially reducing
the allure of Chile's fixed-income assets.
* The Brazilian real closed little changed, bucking
the regional trend, after the government moved to facilitate
dollar inflows by scrapping a financial transactions tax on
local bond purchases by foreign investors.
* The real swung widely during the session, however, as
Brazil's government decision on the so-called IOF tax is seen as
increasing volatility in the foreign exchange market.
Latin American FX prices at 2150 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.1296 -0.07 -4.21
Mexico peso 12.8650 -1.16 -0.01
Chile peso 502.7000 -0.48 -4.77
Colombia peso 1900.1000 -0.32 -7.06
Peru sol 2.7170 -0.44 -6.11
Argentina peso 5.2900 0.00 -7.14
Argentina peso 8.5000 0.00 -20.24