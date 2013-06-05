RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Latin American currencies dropped on Wednesday on growing fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut back on its stimulus measures even with the U.S economy not fully recovered. Those concerns mounted as data showed hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May, while a separate report from the Federal Reserve characterized the pace of economic expansion as "modest to moderate" since mid-April. The Fed's bond-buying program has provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets and analysts fear its withdrawal would weaken investors' appetite for risk assets. * Mexico's peso lost over 1 percent as the weak U.S. jobs data also hit prospects for the Mexican economy, which is highly dependent on demand from its northern neighbor. * The Mexican currency, which has weakened about 7 percent in the past three weeks to around 12.70 per dollar, is seen reversing only part of those losses to 12.25 per dollar in 12 months, according to a Reuters poll. * The Chilean peso lost about 0.5 percent as weaker-than-expected local economic data increased bets the central bank may soon cut interest rates, potentially reducing the allure of Chile's fixed-income assets. * The Brazilian real closed little changed, bucking the regional trend, after the government moved to facilitate dollar inflows by scrapping a financial transactions tax on local bond purchases by foreign investors. * The real swung widely during the session, however, as Brazil's government decision on the so-called IOF tax is seen as increasing volatility in the foreign exchange market. Latin American FX prices at 2150 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1296 -0.07 -4.21 Mexico peso 12.8650 -1.16 -0.01 Chile peso 502.7000 -0.48 -4.77 Colombia peso 1900.1000 -0.32 -7.06 Peru sol 2.7170 -0.44 -6.11 Argentina peso 5.2900 0.00 -7.14 Argentina peso 8.5000 0.00 -20.24