MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexico's peso bumped against the key 12.90 resistance level on Thursday, leaving it vulnerable to a big move weaker on U.S. jobs data on Friday, while yields on Brazilian interest rate futures rose after hawkish central bank minutes. Brazil's real was little changed on Thursday. The real has pulled back from a four-year low this week after the government ended a tax on foreigners holding local bonds. Mexico's peso is hovering near its weakest level in five months. U.S. jobs data could either deepen or dampen concerns that the Federal Reserve may cut back on its monetary stimulus measures that have fed demand for emerging markets. Stronger-than-expected U.S. data could add to convictions that the Fed could taper its bond purchases later this year and hammer Latin American assets. Weaker-than-expected data could allow the region's punished assets to rally back. * Mexico's peso slipped 0.19 percent to 12.89 per dollar. During the session the cost of dollars in pesos briefly pushed past a key resistance level at 12.90. * Chart watchers at CitiFX Technicals said a close above the 12.90 level this week would open up the ground for a strong move to test 13.05 and then 13.29. * Weak U.S. data could help fuel gains in the peso back toward support levels 12.67 and then 12.55 in the coming sessions. Strong moves past those levels are unlikely. The peso has slumped about 7 percent in the last four weeks. * The Brazilian real wobbled just below the 12.13 level. A slump to a four-year low last week spurred the government to scrap a financial transactions tax on local bond purchases by foreign investors. * JPMorgan said the end of the tax could spur $2.8 billion in flows from two of its bond indexes while a senior portfolio manager with bond giant PIMCO said Brazilian bonds looked attractive. * Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in an interview with a local newspaper that markets are taking the real toward an "appropriate" level. * Minutes from Brazil's May 29 central bank meeting showed policymakers thought the inflation outlook remains "unfavorable" in the short term, pushing investors to add to bets of bigger interest rate hikes. * Yields on interest rate futures soared as the market added to bets of a 50 basis point hike in the country's benchmark rate to 8.50 percent in July and another 100 basis points in the rest of the year. Latin American FX prices at 1815 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1294 0.01 -4.20 Mexico peso 12.8900 -0.19 -0.20 Chile peso 504.6000 -0.38 -5.13 Colombia peso 1904.5000 -0.23 -7.27 Peru sol 2.7170 0.00 -6.11 Argentina peso 5.3000 -0.14 -7.31 Argentina peso 8.5500 0.00 -20.70