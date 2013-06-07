MEXICO CITY, June 7 Brazil's real weakened on Friday after Standard & Poor's warned it could eventually cut the country's credit rating, while Mexico's peso firmed after U.S. jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve would not soon trim its stimulus measures. The real slumped back toward a four-year low it hit last week after Standard & Poor's late Thursday revised its outlook on long-term ratings for Brazil's sovereign debt to negative from stable. The rating agency cited deteriorating fiscal fundamentals and slow economic growth under left-leaning President Dilma Rousseff. * Mexico's peso firmed 0.4 percent to 12.7580 per dollar after U.S. payrolls rose by 175,000 in May, a pace that was not seen as strong enough to suggest an immediate Fed exit from its buying of $85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. * Further supporting the peso, Mexico's central bank held interest rates steady on Friday at 4.0 percent. A sharp slump in the currency last month undermined arguments for lower Mexican borrowing costs. * The net number of bets on a stronger peso on the Chicago exchange fell to $3.26 billion, their lowest level since August 2012, in the week ending June 4, down from about $4.78 billion in the prior week. * The Brazilian real shed nearly 0.5 percent to 2.1316 per dollar after S&P's warning added to concerns about a weak domestic economy and rising inflation pressure that has weighed on the real this year. * Yields on interest rate futures edged higher after data showed Brazil's annual inflation rate in May inched higher to 6.5 percent, hitting the government limit for acceptable price increases. Latin American FX prices at 1930 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.1316 -0.47 -4.40 Mexico peso 12.7580 0.41 0.83 Chile peso 501.5000 0.62 -4.55 Colombia peso 1892.0000 0.66 -6.66 Peru sol 2.7240 0.37 -6.35 Argentina peso 5.2975 0.09 -7.27 Argentina peso 8.5200 0.35 -20.42