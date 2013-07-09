RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 Latin American currencies were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited details about the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for signs about the timing of an expected withdrawal of the bank's stimulus measures. Most currencies in the region started the day with gains as investors welcomed a 6.8 billion euro ($8.7 billion) lifeline for Greece from the euro zone and the IMF. A downgrade of Italy's credit ratings by Standard & Poor's in the afternoon poured cold water on market sentiment, even as Wall Street indexes eked out a fourth session of gains. Investors became even more cautious later in the session, avoiding strong currency bets before the release of minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The document could confirm fears that the U.S. central bank is about to cut back on its bond-buying program, which for years has provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. * Mexico's peso weakened 0.1 percent after reaching its strongest level in nearly three weeks during the session. * The Mexican currency rallied about 1.5 percent on Monday after results of Sunday's elections favored a cross-party pact that President Enrique Pena Nieto forged to push reforms through Congress. * Brazil's real weakened 0.1 percent in extremely thin trading as a holiday in Sao Paulo, the country's financial hub, kept most local players out of the market. * Chile's peso dipped 0.1 percent, erasing most of its early losses, triggered by a decline in the price of copper, the country's main export product. Latin American FX prices at 2015 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.2610 -0.13 -9.77 Mexico peso 12.8980 -0.09 -0.26 Chile peso 507.4000 -0.08 -5.66 Colombia peso 1921.0000 0.26 -8.07 Peru sol 2.7750 -0.18 -8.07 Argentina peso 5.4050 0.00 -9.11 Argentina peso 7.9300 0.50 -14.50