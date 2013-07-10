RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 The Brazilian real
closed at its weakest level in more than four years on Wednesday
as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy
meeting failed to allay investor concerns about an eventual
withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures.
The minutes showed that even as consensus built within the
Fed about the likely need to begin pulling back on economic
stimulus measures soon, officials wanted more reassurance that
the employment recovery was on solid ground before a policy
retreat.
Analysts interpreted the meeting minutes as a sign that the
Fed will be more cautious before pulling the plug on its
stimulus program, which for years has supported appetite for
higher-yielding, emerging market assets.
The minutes helped Latin American currencies erase some of
their losses, but did not stop the real or the Chilean peso from
closing in the red.
Investors only became more optimistic after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke later said the U.S. central bank will continue to
pursue an accommodative monetary policy for now as a recent
improvement in the employment rate may be overstating the health
of the labor market.
Bernanke's comments pushed the Mexican peso higher, but came
too late for the currencies of Brazil and Chile, which had
already settled for the day.
* Mexico's peso gained 0.5 percent after
Bernanke's remarks. It was down around 0.5 percent before the
release of the Fed's meeting minutes, but erased most of its
losses afterward.
* Brazil's real ended 0.5 percent lower at
2.2723 per dollar, its weakest level since the beginning of
April 2009. Traders said foreign investors continued to sell
Brazilian assets as other markets looked set to achieve a better
performance in the short term.
* The real slid even as the Brazil central bank intervened
in the market with an auction of traditional currency swaps,
derivative contracts that provide investors with a hedge against
a further depreciation of the real.
* Chile's peso lost 0.3 percent as concerns about
the future of U.S. stimulus eclipsed a rise in the price of
copper, the country's main export product.
Latin American FX prices at 2135 GMT:
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 2.2723 -0.50 -10.22
Mexico peso 12.8460 0.47 0.14
Chile peso 508.700 -0.26 -5.90
Colombia peso 1,919.100 0.10 -7.98
Peru sol 2.7780 -0.11 -8.17
Argentina peso 5.4125 -0.09 -9.24
Argentina peso 8.0400 -0.75 -15.67