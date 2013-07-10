RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 The Brazilian real closed at its weakest level in more than four years on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting failed to allay investor concerns about an eventual withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures. The minutes showed that even as consensus built within the Fed about the likely need to begin pulling back on economic stimulus measures soon, officials wanted more reassurance that the employment recovery was on solid ground before a policy retreat. Analysts interpreted the meeting minutes as a sign that the Fed will be more cautious before pulling the plug on its stimulus program, which for years has supported appetite for higher-yielding, emerging market assets. The minutes helped Latin American currencies erase some of their losses, but did not stop the real or the Chilean peso from closing in the red. Investors only became more optimistic after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke later said the U.S. central bank will continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy for now as a recent improvement in the employment rate may be overstating the health of the labor market. Bernanke's comments pushed the Mexican peso higher, but came too late for the currencies of Brazil and Chile, which had already settled for the day. * Mexico's peso gained 0.5 percent after Bernanke's remarks. It was down around 0.5 percent before the release of the Fed's meeting minutes, but erased most of its losses afterward. * Brazil's real ended 0.5 percent lower at 2.2723 per dollar, its weakest level since the beginning of April 2009. Traders said foreign investors continued to sell Brazilian assets as other markets looked set to achieve a better performance in the short term. * The real slid even as the Brazil central bank intervened in the market with an auction of traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts that provide investors with a hedge against a further depreciation of the real. * Chile's peso lost 0.3 percent as concerns about the future of U.S. stimulus eclipsed a rise in the price of copper, the country's main export product. Latin American FX prices at 2135 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.2723 -0.50 -10.22 Mexico peso 12.8460 0.47 0.14 Chile peso 508.700 -0.26 -5.90 Colombia peso 1,919.100 0.10 -7.98 Peru sol 2.7780 -0.11 -8.17 Argentina peso 5.4125 -0.09 -9.24 Argentina peso 8.0400 -0.75 -15.67