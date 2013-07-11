RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 Most Latin American currencies gained on Thursday after Wednesday's reassurance by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke that the Fed will continue an accommodative policy for now, seen as supporting appetite for riskier assets. Bernanke, who also said the current unemployment rate of 7.6 percent may be overstating the health of the labor market, made his comments after most Latin American markets had closed. Adding to the view that the Fed will take its time to cut back on stimulus was data showing the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week. * Brazil's real gained 0.1 percent to 2.2691 per dollar, one day after closing at its weakest level since the beginning of April 2009. * Brazil's central bank decision to raise the base Selic rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday night helped to keep the allure of the real. However, more losses are expected as investors may exit further emerging markets when it becomes clear the Fed is about to taper its bond-buying program, traders said. * Mexico's peso , which had already gained 0.5 percent on Wednesday on Bernanke's comments, dropped 0.3 percent to 12.861 per dollar. The currency initially tested key resistance levels below 12.80 per greenback, but later gave up its gains. * Chile's peso firmed 0.6 percent as prices of copper, the country's main export product, jumped to its highest level in nearly a month. Latin American FX prices at 1537 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2691 0.14 -10.10 Mexico peso 12.8610 -0.35 0.02 Chile peso 505.8000 0.57 -5.36 Colombia peso 1910.5000 0.45 -7.56 Peru sol 2.7760 0.07 -8.11 Argentina peso 5.4150 0.00 -9.28 Argentina peso 8.0700 0.25 -15.99